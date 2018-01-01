Barranquitas is a diminutive, picturesque settlement clinging to the muddy slopes of the rain-lashed Cordillera Central. On the north side of the spectacular Cañón de San Cristóbal, the town is known as the Cuna de Próceres (Cradle of Great People) for its historical propensity to produce such notable figures as the legendary Muñoz clan, Puerto Rico’s substitute ‘royal’ family.

Hurricanes and fires have repeatedly ravaged Barranquitas (the name translates to ‘Place of Little Mud Slides’): the oldest structures date only from the 20th century. The charm here is less in the history and more in the tightly packed narrow streets that tumble into deep valleys from the pretty plaza. Indeed, the view as you descend into town from the mountains and the afternoon sun that sets the church tower ablaze are truly memorable.

The region's greatest range of restaurants awaits and, 20km northwest in Orocovis, Puerto Rico's best adventure park.

