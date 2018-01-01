Welcome to Arecibo
The major attraction outside of town, the colossal Birth of the New World monument, represents the explorer Christopher Columbus sailing for the Americas: it is one of the planet's tallest statues, around which a major adventure park is being planned. South of Arecibo rises a tract of forested karst country concealing more spectacular sights, including the world's largest radio telescope, the Observatorio de Arecibo.
Just west of Arecibo at Hatillo, the popular Hatillo Mask Festival in late December is one of Puerto Rico’s most symbolic ceremonies.
Top experiences in Arecibo
Arecibo activities
Rio Camuy Cave Park and Arecibo Observatory from San Juan
This tour takes you from San Juan to Northwestern Puerto Rico, part of the third largest underground river cavern system in the world. You'll enjoy a safe, guided tour of the marvels. From sinkholes and cathedral-like caverns to views of the mysterious river and its eons-old stalactites and stalagmites. Be sure to wear comfortable, non-slippery shoes! This tour also takes you to where you'll see the largest radar/radio telescope. Operated by Cornell University, the telescope probes the ionosphere, examines planets and monitors natural radio emissions from distant galaxies, pulsars and quasars. The caves at Camuy are actually 45 million years old, but it took a few million years for nature to adorn their towering ceilings with crystalline stalactites, their walls with flowing stone tapestries and their floors with mushroom mounds of stalactites. Few cave systems in the world are as massive or dramatic as the Rio Camuy Cave Park; none have a thundering tropical river traversing countless miles of uncharted channels. Three crater-like sinkholes and one cave of the huge system in the park are open to the public and they are truly memorable experiences. The Arecibo Observatory is nestled in the mountains of northern Puerto Rico, about 30 minutes from Arecibo and is the world's largest radar/radio telescope. Here, scientists from all over the world use a giant 1000 foot (305 meter) diameter dish to listen to the universe. You may view the huge telescope from an observation platform, where its austere metallic symmetry shimmers in dramatic contrast with the dense, green, tropical landscape.Please note that this tour does include lunch or entrance fees at the attractions.
The Perfect Getaway with Snorkeling
After your complimentary hotel pickup, meet everyone in the group to create a positive group dynamic for the entire tour. First, visit La Cueva del Indio in Arecibo, which includes a guided tour around the cave and the amazing natural reserve. Your guide certified in Taino history will explain to you why this area was so important to the native Tainos tribe. Continue the tour by visiting some fruits stands were you will taste some of the local tropical fruits. Then hike a moderate 2-mile hike where to visit Gozalandia, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Puerto Rico. See a variety of different tropical plants and learn about their uses. Also take a dip in the natural springs (two waterfalls). Next, take a break to enjoy lunch (at your own expense). After lunch, the tour will continue to the Crashboat in Aguadilla, a natural habitat for manatees and a variety of tropical fish. Enjoy some leisurely snorkeling. On the beach the group will relax and take in the beautiful sunset views which culminate the tour. Finally, your guide will take the group back to San Juan.
Arecibo Caving, Hiking, Body Rafting in Private Nature Reserve
The beautiful private nature reserve with access to huge river caves and canyons is located in Arecibo, at the northwest mountainous area of Puerto Rico, just 60 minutes away from San Juan. This is the ancient homeland of the Taíno Indians, who had their origin among the Arawak tribes of Venezuela and spread across the Antilles around 400 B.C. You may drive here or you may request pick up service from San Juan. You will arrive to a charming, small country cottage, where fully bilingual professional Guides will make you feel at home and will outfit you with top notch outdoor safety gear. The three-hour itinerary starts with a hike through a beautiful jungle, then spelunking through caves and after a picnic lunch, you’ll go body rafting, a unique sport to float downstream while viewing the striking, towering canyons. Begin your adventure hiking downhill through an Indian trail while listening to captivating stories about the inventive Taíno people, who learned to devise an extensive pharmacopeia from nature, built oceangoing canoes large enough for 100 paddlers and played games with a ball made of rubber. Pause for a magic ‘momento’. Lay down on the ground in the heart of the forest, surrounded by amazing Jurassic tree ferns, royal palms and stunning bromeliads, while appreciating a concert of endemic birds. Your interpreter takes you on a fascinating journey that starts 450 million years ago with the origin of life and how the first plant became to be. Listen to this delightful five minute narrative about plants evolution and how they conquered Earth. The expedition will follow to unearth two stunning caves. While exploring this geological underground wonders, your guide will take your imagination to the center of the Earth, as hot as the Sun, and how this phenomenon has broken the outer shell of the Planet in big moving pieces called ‘plates’. The hands-on learning experience unveils the mystery of why you will see marine fossils as you walk on the uplifted ancient Atlantic Ocean’s floor! Action begins. Climb down to the river bank and enjoy a refreshing note as you get drenched by underground springs flowing out from the canyon! Water temperature? 70º F. Your guide will show you how to float on your back and body raft, a super fun, optional way of riding the stream while viewing the striking, 150’ high towering canyons. Your live vest keeps you afloat; no swimming skills are needed. The exciting river journey is breathtaking. Take a few breaks for pictures and a closer look of the beautiful limestone formations like the ‘flowstones’, slowly sculpted by water through history. To conclude this fun ride, laugh like a kid doing body rafting cho-choo train. Then, a paced hike through the jungle will head you back to the cottage, were you are welcomed to shower with an amazing view and lay in a hammock while sipping sparkling wine. Unforgettable.
Window Cave and Indian Cave Combo Tour
Experience this full-day adventure visiting two of Puerto Rico's most well-known caves: Cueva Ventana & The Indian Cave!On this adventure, we'll be heading to northern Karst Country of Puerto Rico. You will leave the sprawling suburbs of San Juan behind to the refreshingly rural areas of northern Puerto Rico, a region of untouched nature reserves and dozing cattle. This area is sparsely populated and punctured by caves and spectacular beaches for you to explore!After pickup from your San Juan hotel, you will head to Arecibo where the first stop will be at Cueva Ventana also known as the "Window Cave", which will surprise you with its breathtaking beauty! This cave is situated atop a limestone cliff and overlooks the Rio Grande de Arecibo valley. You will be provided with a helmet and a flashlight for exploring the caves. Your guide will take you on a short walk and will point our the stalagmite and stalactite formations that you will pass through. After this short walk you will come upon "The Window", which is an opening in the cave which provides breathtaking views of the valley below. The view from "The Window" will leave you speechless and is a must-stop for pictures!Depending on the pace of the group, lunch will be right after Cueva Ventana or after The Indian Cave. Lunch is an additional cost.The second stop of the day will be at the Indian Cave, which is another spectacular cave of Puerto Rico. With an ocean front location it is truly a beautiful natural cave. In the cave you can view many Indian carvings that adorn the walls and transport you to a time when Taino Indians roamed the Island. This cave and surrounding areas has been featured in many movies such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Perfect Getaway". If you are feeling adventurous, there is a 50 foot cliff that you can jump off into the clear warm Atlantic Ocean.Once you have taken in everything that the Indian Cave has to offer you will be transported back to San Juan and dropped off at your hotel.
Full-Day Tour of the Taíno Route in Puerto Rico
Your tour starts at 8am with pickup from your hotel. From there, you'll travel ~45 minutes on Highway 22 towards the town of Arecibo, and then down the coast another 10 minutes to Cueva del Indio. A short hike leads to the beach where you can see some of the magnificent cliff formations of the coast. It's here on these formations that you'll find the opening into the cave. This cave was formed underwater millions of years ago and used by the indigenous cultures of the island as a special ceremonial spot. Here they carved hundreds of different petroglyphs on the walls of the cave. Your guide, who has a master´s degree in archaeology, will guide you through the cave and teach you about the culture, art and religion of the Taínos. You'll be able to explore for about 40 minutes before leaving to your next location.It's time to head south on Highway 10 towards Cueva Ventana, which is located in the Karstic mountain region of Arecibo. The ride from the coast is a short 20 min, where you'll arrive at the cave and hike through the forest for another 20 minutes. During the hike, you and your guide will talk about the fauna and flora of the forest and the geological properties of the area that create all the hundreds of caves that are dispersed throughout the Karstic mountain region. You then arrive at the first of three caves where you can appreciate the petroglyphs that the indigenous people of the island carved more than five hundred years ago. These caves were used for many purposes, but the main one was ceremonial: the Taíno culture believed that the world and all life in it came from a cave. This part of the experience ends when you arrive at the famous Cueva Ventana and it´s marvelous window view of the Arecibo river valley.For the next and final leg of the tour, you'll keep heading south on Highway 10 towards Utuado and the Caguana Indigenous Ceremonial Park. First, it'll be time for a stop for lunch in a local restaurant called La Familia that specializes in mofongo (mashed fried plantains with oil, garlic, and spices). After lunch, it's a short ride to the park. Once there, you'll visit the small museum and talk about the importance of the park and how it was discovered. Finally you will head out into the archaeological site to see the the rectangular "bateyes", or plazas, that were used to play the rubber ball game called batú or for other kinds of public ceremonies such as the Areyto. After your visit to the park, it's time to head back to the San Juan metropolitan area and your hotel. The ride back is about 1.25 hours and you should arrive no later than 5pm.
Cave Day Tour from San Juan
After being collected in the morning from your San Juan area hotel, the tour will head west to the town of Arecibo, and to a cave called 'Window Cave'. There you will have a guided tour and learn not only about the cave, but the history of Puerto Rico, its ecosystem, and the aboriginal peoples. From there, on a clear day, you can see the highest peak in Puerto Rico, Cerro Punta, as well as one of it's largest rivers. The overall time there will be approximately 2-hours. There are souvenir kiosks that you may shop after the tour if you wish. From there, the tour moves to the coast where lies one of the many hidden gems of this island, Indian Cave. There, you'll have some amazing views and plenty of photo opportunities. At the top are some petroglyphs where parts of a few blockbuster movies were filmed! Time there is flexible, but the average is an hour and 15-minutes. After, you'll go to lunch for some authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, already prepared for you (at own expense). Then head east back to your San Juan accommodation afterward.