Sanok, nestled in a picturesque valley in the Bieszczady Foothills, is the largest city in the region and a logical base for starting your exploration of the Bieszczady. It has been subjected to Ruthenian, Hungarian, Austrian, Russian, German and Polish rule in its eventful history. Although it contains an important industrial zone (where Autosan, the bus used in intercity and urban transport throughout Poland, is produced), it is a picturesque city, with an attractive town square and a few worthy sights of its own. It’s also the springboard for several fascinating theme-based hiking trails, including the Icon Trail that takes in the surrounding countryside’s wealth of wooden churches.