Not to be outdone by its neighbours, the small town of Gniew (pronounced ‘gnyef’) has an equally prominent and remarkably well-maintained castle on the other side of the Vistula. The town has also retained its original medieval layout in its tiny old centre. With few interruptions from modern life, it’s a charming place to visit for a couple of hours.

