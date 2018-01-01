Welcome to Narew National Park

Narew National Park is just as interesting as Biebrza, but is not as geared towards visitors. Narew (nah-ref) protects an unusual stretch of the Narew River that's nicknamed the 'Polish Amazon', where the river splits into dozens of channels that spread out across a 2km-wide valley, forming a constellation of swampy islets in between. Most of the park's 73 sq km is comprised of rivers, feeder streams and bogs, and much of it is inaccessible to visitors, though you can kayak on stretches of the Narew River and some of its tributaries. There's also a network of paths and dirt and gravel roads that encircle the park and which can be hiked or biked.

Read More

The park's headquarters is in the tiny hamlet of Kurowo in the northwestern section of the park, where the watery labyrinth of channels is most extensive. The helpful staff here provide maps and can advise on walks and hikes. They also rent out kayaks and space to pitch a tent. There's no restaurant, so bring your own food.

Kurowo lies 5km south of the town of Stare Jeżewo, which is 30km west of Białystok along busy highway No 8 to Warsaw. Stare Jeżewo is serviced by frequent buses from Białystok (12zł, 30 minutes, hourly), but from there you'll have to hoof it along a 5km dirt track to Kurowo.

The park can also be accessed at its southern end, from the town of Suraż. This is the home base of Kaylon, an agency that organises multiday canoeing expeditions from May to September. Prices start at around 200zł per day for a guide, 30zł to 40zł per day for kayak hire, and around 2zł per kilometre for transport.

Read Less

Top experiences in Narew National Park

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Narew National Park in detail