Welcome to Narew National Park
The park's headquarters is in the tiny hamlet of Kurowo in the northwestern section of the park, where the watery labyrinth of channels is most extensive. The helpful staff here provide maps and can advise on walks and hikes. They also rent out kayaks and space to pitch a tent. There's no restaurant, so bring your own food.
Kurowo lies 5km south of the town of Stare Jeżewo, which is 30km west of Białystok along busy highway No 8 to Warsaw. Stare Jeżewo is serviced by frequent buses from Białystok (12zł, 30 minutes, hourly), but from there you'll have to hoof it along a 5km dirt track to Kurowo.
The park can also be accessed at its southern end, from the town of Suraż. This is the home base of Kaylon, an agency that organises multiday canoeing expeditions from May to September. Prices start at around 200zł per day for a guide, 30zł to 40zł per day for kayak hire, and around 2zł per kilometre for transport.