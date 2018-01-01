Welcome to Zwierzyniec & Roztocze National Park

The town of Zwierzyniec (zvyeh-zhi-nyets) is 32km southwest of Zamość; like Zamość, it was created by Jan Zamoyski, but on a more modest scale. In the 16th century the Polish nobleman built a summer palace and residential complex here, and tossed in an enormous game reserve for his recreational enjoyment. While the family’s once-grand summer palace was pulled down in the 19th century (all that’s left is a tiny chapel), the game reserve survives to this day and forms the core of the modern-day Roztocze National Park.

Read More