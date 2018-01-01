For more than a century, the ancient river port of Kazimierz Dolny has been an artist colony and a haven for free thinkers. In more recent times, it’s evolved into a hugely popular weekend getaway for Warsaw and Lublin residents.

Once you arrive, you’ll see why. Kazimierz Dolny is picturesquely perched along the banks of the Vistula. Its ramshackle main square, the Rynek, lined with historic buildings, is charming. The little lanes that radiate from the square are filled with quaint galleries, shops, and, naturally, endless places to grab a beer or an ice cream cone.

One caveat: because of its popularity, this is one place for which you’ll need to plan your arrival carefully. Try to avoid turning up in town on a Friday afternoon, when traffic can stretch back kilometres and Kazimierz Dolny–bound buses are filled to bursting. This is doubly true on holiday weekends. Instead, aim for an early weekday arrival. Museums are closed on Mondays, but on the bright side, you’ll have this lovely place all to yourself.

