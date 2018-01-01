Welcome to Kazimierz Dolny
Once you arrive, you’ll see why. Kazimierz Dolny is picturesquely perched along the banks of the Vistula. Its ramshackle main square, the Rynek, lined with historic buildings, is charming. The little lanes that radiate from the square are filled with quaint galleries, shops, and, naturally, endless places to grab a beer or an ice cream cone.
One caveat: because of its popularity, this is one place for which you’ll need to plan your arrival carefully. Try to avoid turning up in town on a Friday afternoon, when traffic can stretch back kilometres and Kazimierz Dolny–bound buses are filled to bursting. This is doubly true on holiday weekends. Instead, aim for an early weekday arrival. Museums are closed on Mondays, but on the bright side, you’ll have this lovely place all to yourself.
Top experiences in Kazimierz Dolny
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kazimierz Dolny activities
Kazimierz Dolny 1 Day Tour from Warsaw
During the tour in Kazimierz Dolny you will: Spend a charming afternoon in Kazimierz Dolny – home to many painters and poets; it’s a place of rich history, featuring a number of 16th century buildings. Admire among others the Parish church of St. Bartholomew, the Church of St. Mary, ruins of the castle and defensive tower. If you have enough strength you will reach the nearby Three Crosses Hill and admire the Vistula river winding through villages, forests and gentle hills. The area is well known for its loses ravines which are great to discover. Put on your comfortable shoes and move out! But be careful of the roots that may want to catch you!