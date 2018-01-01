Trip Around Nowa Huta - Krakow

The agenda of the "standard” trip : In our tours we use a Fiat 126p or similar depending on your request and number of people.Tour starts with a visit at Plac Centralny- the heart of the city and walk through Aleja Róż where the biggest statue of Lenin used to stand. In this area you can admire the architecture of social realism applied in this area and today’s Nowa Huta’s centre. You will be told about the urban layout around Aleja Róż and acquainted with the history of the city's construction and key events from 1949 to 1989. You will be shown an interesting view from district Centrum E and Novohutian Cultural Centre (NCK) on Novohutian meadows and Powerplant „Łęg”, which gives you the great opportunity to watch the marvelous panoramic view of the southern part of Krakow. There is also a story about a Solidarity Monument standing nearby of Plac Centralny. Then tour goes through settlements to the point of Polish People's Republic Museum where you can visit a real anti-aircraft shelters from a 50' era, located under the building of former cinema. Next stop will be The square around the post office which was determined to be the first center of the city and also the first feature in the huge project of Nowa Huta. Then a little bit farer, you will climb on Wanda’s mound built in the 7th century. One of the four existing mounds in Krakow. The story of legendary queen Wanda and her association with the district. From the top of mound you can actually see the Internal closed area of the steelworks. The next point is the gate of Nowa Huta steel factory, visiting the administration buildings, popular symbol of inscription „Huta im. T Sendzimira”, and looking at the map which shows the size of the huge factory. On request, you may Continue with a joyful and pleasant walk around the Nowohutian Lagoon towards the Manor House of Jan Matejko in Krzeslawice which is a nearby village, or go straight to Theatre of the People and monument of polish IS2 tank, which took part in a real IIWW military actions. On our way we can also see the Church of Our Lady of Czestochowa in the district of Glass House – as an architectural example of the 90’s in Nowa Huta. The 19th century cross which is situated on the road which connects the village Mogila to Bieńczyce. The famous crucifix on the housing estate „Teatralne”, for which, residents of the Nowa Huta fought because the authorities wanted to remove it in 1960. Mandatory the last point of our tour is Church of Our Lady Queen of Poland – so called Ark of the Lord, witch was the first church built in Nowa Huta after people’s manifestation around the city. Usually the tour will finish at the C2 Południe Cafe – place where you can watch a film which is mainly about propaganda and which is entitled as Destination, Nowa Huta. Also you have the opportunity to order some dessert and coffee. Then you are taken back to the city center.