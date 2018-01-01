Welcome to Częstochowa
Poland’s spiritual heartland is not just for the faithful. The Monastery of Jasna Góra is the country’s national shrine and one of the highlights of the region. Following an influx of resources from the EU, renovations have been working their way up the main thoroughfare towards the monastery, adding new pride to ancient reverence.
During pilgrimage times – particularly the day of Assumption on 15 August – hordes of devotees become a main attraction for people-watchers, and a deterrent for crowd-weary wanderers.
Pieskowa Skala Castle and Czestochowa including the 'Black Madonna' Day Tour from Krakow
In the city of Czestochowa is Poland's national shrine and the icon which has drawn pilgrims from across the globe for centuries. The monastery of Jasna Gora is home to the miraculous "Black Madonna", a Gothic painting of Our Lady, which after Rome, Lourdes and Mecca makes Czestochowa one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the world today. Your visit to the monastery includes the Miraculous Picture Chapel and the Basilica. Also, you can visit the 600th-Anniversary Museum, the Arsenal and the Treasury on your own, if you wish, while others on the tour have a break for lunch and buying souvenirs. Your journey back to Krakow takes you along the Eagles Nests Trail, an historic strategic system of watchtowers and castles. Today most of these are in ruins. However, not all of them have been destroyed completely and you will see some that have managed to endure the rigors of time. On the way back from Czestochowa there will be stop over in Pieskowa Skala to visit a well-preserved Renaissance Castle along the Eagle Nests Trail. High on a cliff over the valley of the Pradnik river, this 14th century fortification was rebuilt in the 16th century as a Renaissance residence. Today it is home to the Museum of the National Wawel Art Collections.
Czestochowa Historical tour from Krakow Including Visit to the Black Madonna
Take this 6-hour scenic tour of Częstochowa in Silesia, famous for its magnificent Pauline Monastery at Jasna Góra. See the miraculous painting of the Black Madonna, a shrine to the Virgin Mary, widely venerated and credited with many miracles.Located on the Warta River, and with a history that dates back to the 11th century, Częstochowa was subject to a month-long siege by Swedish forces in the 17th century. A small group of monks fought off the Swedes and managed to save their sacred icon.The monastery was founded in 1382 by Pauline monks, who came from Hungary at the invitation of Władysław, Duke of Opole. Tour the historic complex, and Poland’s most important shrine, with a guide who will provide an historical outline of the building and icon of Black Madonna.
Trip Around Nowa Huta - Krakow
The agenda of the "standard” trip : In our tours we use a Fiat 126p or similar depending on your request and number of people.Tour starts with a visit at Plac Centralny- the heart of the city and walk through Aleja Róż where the biggest statue of Lenin used to stand. In this area you can admire the architecture of social realism applied in this area and today’s Nowa Huta’s centre. You will be told about the urban layout around Aleja Róż and acquainted with the history of the city's construction and key events from 1949 to 1989. You will be shown an interesting view from district Centrum E and Novohutian Cultural Centre (NCK) on Novohutian meadows and Powerplant „Łęg”, which gives you the great opportunity to watch the marvelous panoramic view of the southern part of Krakow. There is also a story about a Solidarity Monument standing nearby of Plac Centralny. Then tour goes through settlements to the point of Polish People's Republic Museum where you can visit a real anti-aircraft shelters from a 50' era, located under the building of former cinema. Next stop will be The square around the post office which was determined to be the first center of the city and also the first feature in the huge project of Nowa Huta. Then a little bit farer, you will climb on Wanda’s mound built in the 7th century. One of the four existing mounds in Krakow. The story of legendary queen Wanda and her association with the district. From the top of mound you can actually see the Internal closed area of the steelworks. The next point is the gate of Nowa Huta steel factory, visiting the administration buildings, popular symbol of inscription „Huta im. T Sendzimira”, and looking at the map which shows the size of the huge factory. On request, you may Continue with a joyful and pleasant walk around the Nowohutian Lagoon towards the Manor House of Jan Matejko in Krzeslawice which is a nearby village, or go straight to Theatre of the People and monument of polish IS2 tank, which took part in a real IIWW military actions. On our way we can also see the Church of Our Lady of Czestochowa in the district of Glass House – as an architectural example of the 90’s in Nowa Huta. The 19th century cross which is situated on the road which connects the village Mogila to Bieńczyce. The famous crucifix on the housing estate „Teatralne”, for which, residents of the Nowa Huta fought because the authorities wanted to remove it in 1960. Mandatory the last point of our tour is Church of Our Lady Queen of Poland – so called Ark of the Lord, witch was the first church built in Nowa Huta after people’s manifestation around the city. Usually the tour will finish at the C2 Południe Cafe – place where you can watch a film which is mainly about propaganda and which is entitled as Destination, Nowa Huta. Also you have the opportunity to order some dessert and coffee. Then you are taken back to the city center.
Private Tour to Czestochowa Black Madonna Shrine and the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Lagiewniki
CZESTOCHOWA – JASNA GORA MONASTERYIn Czestochowa you will visit the Monastery of Pauline monks - known as Jasna Gora Monastery or Luminous Mount. It is a place of religious worship and spiritual capital of the Poles. Also here over the centuries, took place events that have great importance for the history of Poland.You will see the miraculous painting of Black Madonna. The origin of the painting and the date of its creation is not known. There are many legends about the miracles that Black Madonna painting brought to the believers. LAGIEWNIKI - THE DIVINE MERCY SANCTUARY & CENTRE OF JOHN PAUL II With St. - Sister Faustina Kowalska, Lagiewniki district of Krakow has gained popularity from the point of view of religious cult in Poland. Sister Maria Faustina Kowalska belonged to the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy and was a preacher of Divine Mercy.On 30th April 2000 Sister Faustina Kowalska was canonized by Pope John Paul II. Celebrations were held in Krakow and in Rome. Then it was established the feast of Divine Mercy.Since 2002 the newly built Basilica is devoted to the Divine Mercy.Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II in Lagiewniki - located close to the Shrine of Devine Mercy, the Have No Fear! Center is currently one of the most visited churches in Krakow. Dedicated to John Paul II, contains the relics and souvenirs of the Saint.Route: Krakow - Lagiewniki - Czestochowa - Krakow
One Day Castles Tour by The Eagles Nests Trail from Krakow
During our one-day trip you will have a chance to see some amazing mediaeval buildings as well as some picturesque landscapes of the Krakow-Czestochowa Upland.The Trail of the Eagles’ Nests is a tourist route running through the Małopolskie and Śląskie Voivodeships. It starts in Krakow and terminates in Częstochowa and has a span of 164 kilometers. The route’s name comes from the ruins of the castles and strongholds lying along it. They are called “Eagles’ Nests” due to their location on rocks, some of which are 30-meters high.Itinerary: Kraków - Ojców - Pieskowa Skała - Ogrodzieniec - Mirów - Bobolice - Kraków.
ZAKOPANE IN WINTERTIME
After two hour drive along the most picturesque route in Poland that links Krakow and Zakopane we take you on a sightseeing drive, which will include: Stop at Chocholow – a historical village famous for the traditional wooden Highlanders’ cottages Funicular to Gubalowka Mount from Zakopane (alternatively a ski lift working all year) Breathtaking view of the Tatra Mountains from the top of Gubalowka Walk down Krupowki – the finest street in Zakopane Time for shopping at the traditional Highlanders’ market Wooden Church of Our Lady of Czestochowa and Villa Koliba ‘Na Peksowym Brzyzku’ Cemetery – the oldest Zakopane cemetery with beautiful sculptures adoring graves of famous people Great style dining at the traditional restaurant serving typical Highlanders’ food (price of lunch not included) Wielka Krokiew ski jump Stop over at the Chapel in Jaszczurowka – an old wooden church erected in 1906 which is the greatest example of the traditional Highlanders’ style, known as the ‘Zakopane style’