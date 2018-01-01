The castle in the village of Krasiczyn (krah-shee-chin), about 11km southwest of Przemyśl, is right out of a fairy tale, with its formal rectilinear shape and turreted towers on the corners. The good news is that you can stay the night here, in what is one of Poland’s most lavish accommodation options.

The castle was designed in Renaissance style by Italian architect Galeazzo Appiani and built between 1592 and 1618 for the wealthy Krasicki family. The design features a spacious, partly arcaded courtyard.

The cylindrical towers were meant to reflect the social order of the period and were named (clockwise from the southeastern corner) after God, the pope, the king and the nobility. The God Tower (Baszta Boska), topped with a dome, houses a chapel. The King Tower (Baszta Królewska), with its conical roof and little turrets, would make a lovely home for Rapunzel of long-haired fame. On the courtyard side of the castle walls are Renaissance sgraffiti decorations of Biblical scenes and Polish nobility.

The hotel offers several different types of rooms, ranging from relatively modest, good-value single and double rooms in the coach house (separate from the castle) to more opulent doubles and suites (260/500zł) in the castle itself. There’s even a luxurious five-bed Hunter’s Pavilion (600zł), which has its own kitchen and garden. Within the grounds is a restaurant that serves mostly Polish dishes in traditional surrounds.

The castle is an easy trip from Przemyśl (4zł, 20 minutes) on one of the frequent PKS buses. From Krasiczyn you can also reach Sanok (14zł, one hour, four daily) by bus.

