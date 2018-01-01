Welcome to Naga

Naga is a busy student city – home to Bicol's oldest university and an impressive range of cafes, bars and shopping malls. Of greater interest to travellers is the volcano-related hiking, biking and climbing in Naga's vicinity, and the nearby wakeboarding park.

Read More

In September, thousands of devotees come to Naga for the Peñafrancia Festival in celebration of the Virgin of Peñafrancia, Bicol’s patron saint. Book accommodation at least two months in advance.

Read Less

Top experiences in Naga

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for