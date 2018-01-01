Welcome to Naga
Naga is a busy student city – home to Bicol's oldest university and an impressive range of cafes, bars and shopping malls. Of greater interest to travellers is the volcano-related hiking, biking and climbing in Naga's vicinity, and the nearby wakeboarding park.
In September, thousands of devotees come to Naga for the Peñafrancia Festival in celebration of the Virgin of Peñafrancia, Bicol’s patron saint. Book accommodation at least two months in advance.
Top experiences in Naga
