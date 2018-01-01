Welcome to Olongapo & Subic Bay
Until 1992, Subic Bay was the base for the huge 7th Fleet of the US Navy – the largest outside the USA. The adjoining town of Olongapo was known for its sex industry, and not much else.
Though the US Navy has recently returned to Subic Bay on a semipermanent (and small-scale) basis, these days authorities are busy trying to remould the Subic Bay Freeport Zone (SBFZ), as the former military base is now known, into a legitimate business hub and family-friendly tourist destination. To that end, it's popular with weekenders from Manila for its theme parks, jungle trekking, water sports and wreck diving.