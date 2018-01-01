Welcome to Corregidor
Departing from your Manila hotel in the morning, your guide will take you by air-conditioned coach to the ferry dock, where you’ll board the 1-hour ferry to Corregidor Island, which guards the entrance to Manila Bay.Upon arrival, board a sightseeing coach for a tour of the island. Nicknamed ‘the Rock,’ this island provided the first line of defense for Filipino and American soldiers from the invading Japanese forces during WWII.You’ll first visit the Malinta Tunnel, which was built by US engineers as a bomb-proof storage and hideout bunker and was later converted to a hospital. Explore the tunnel ruins and relive history during the Malinta Tunnel light and sound show, locally known as the Malinta Experience, which chronicles the events that shaped American operations during the war. Life-sized dioramas, complete with voice overs, lights and sound effects, will show you what life was like in the tunnel during the war. You’ll also see some footage of important events that led to two epic battles involving the invasion and later retaking of Corregidor by Filipino and American forces from the Japanese.Next, visit the Mile-Long Barracks, a now roofless, skeletal three-story concrete building that served as the quarters of around 2,000 US officials including General Douglas MacArthur. Take a quick detour to the Spanish Lighthouse, located at the highest point of the island. Walk up the steps and enjoy a spectacular view of Corregidor, Manila Bay, the South China Sea and the neighboring provinces of Bataan and Cavite. You’ll also visit Battery Way and Battery Hearn, where you’ll see batteries displaying the various guns from the time, and the Pacific War Memorial, one of only two memorials built by the US government to mark the war.At midday, your guide will take you to a local restaurant where you can enjoy some delicious Filipino cuisine. After your tour, take the ferry back to Manila and end with hotel drop-off.
0700H - Pick-up at the Hotel then proceed Bataan1030H - Estimated Time of arrival in Bataan – Start of Bataan Tour* Hanging Bridge (cross to these kanawan hanging bridge) * Coral Stone Church (Our Lady of the Pillar Church is over 400 years old, one of the oldest in the whole of Bataan (Abucay Church being the oldest). Though I can see no historical markers on its walls—which is said to be made from coral stone)* Pawikan Conservation Center(Bataan community organization in Morong named Bantay Pawikan, Inc. started the first community-based conservation program of Marine Turtles with the help of UNDP-GEF-SGP-PRRM and the Provincial Government in 1999. Soon other communities and groups in neighboring towns replicated the conservation work and is going on up to present.The efforts now collectively contribute in the protection of nesting turtles, collection and hatching of eggs and releasing of hatchlings to the sea)*Las Casas Filipinas De Acuzar Heritage Walking Tour(Dubbed as the country’s first and only heritage resort by the sea, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac will take you back and show what the 18th-century Philippines look like. The 100-acre land is home to almost forty original Spanish-Filipino colonial structures, most significantly the casas which served as the houses for the elites during the Spanish era. The preserved heritage structures poves how rich our culture and history is)Lunch (own account)* Shrine of Valor (The province’s most historical landmark, the Dambana ng Kagitingan (Shrine of Valor) at Mt. Samat is a tribute to the valor of the Filipino and American soldiers who fought against Japanese during the World War II. The cross is 92-meters high and will give you a panoramic view of Bataan and Corregidor. There’s also a World War II Museum where you can learn more about the history of Bataan)1600H - Travel back to Manila2000H – ETA Manila*Arrival time in manila may vary.