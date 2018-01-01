Corregidor Island WWII Tour from Manila

Departing from your Manila hotel in the morning, your guide will take you by air-conditioned coach to the ferry dock, where you’ll board the 1-hour ferry to Corregidor Island, which guards the entrance to Manila Bay.Upon arrival, board a sightseeing coach for a tour of the island. Nicknamed ‘the Rock,’ this island provided the first line of defense for Filipino and American soldiers from the invading Japanese forces during WWII.You’ll first visit the Malinta Tunnel, which was built by US engineers as a bomb-proof storage and hideout bunker and was later converted to a hospital. Explore the tunnel ruins and relive history during the Malinta Tunnel light and sound show, locally known as the Malinta Experience, which chronicles the events that shaped American operations during the war. Life-sized dioramas, complete with voice overs, lights and sound effects, will show you what life was like in the tunnel during the war. You’ll also see some footage of important events that led to two epic battles involving the invasion and later retaking of Corregidor by Filipino and American forces from the Japanese.Next, visit the Mile-Long Barracks, a now roofless, skeletal three-story concrete building that served as the quarters of around 2,000 US officials including General Douglas MacArthur. Take a quick detour to the Spanish Lighthouse, located at the highest point of the island. Walk up the steps and enjoy a spectacular view of Corregidor, Manila Bay, the South China Sea and the neighboring provinces of Bataan and Cavite. You’ll also visit Battery Way and Battery Hearn, where you’ll see batteries displaying the various guns from the time, and the Pacific War Memorial, one of only two memorials built by the US government to mark the war.At midday, your guide will take you to a local restaurant where you can enjoy some delicious Filipino cuisine. After your tour, take the ferry back to Manila and end with hotel drop-off.