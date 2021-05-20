Travel from one side of northern Peru to the other and you'll encounter a constellation of wonders — golden beaches, ephemeral desert dunes, captivating cloud forests, monumental snowcapped peaks, and the mighty Amazon. Despite long being overshadowed by the country's southern half, this region wows on every level, an awe-inspiring summation of what makes South American travel unforgettable.

Northern Peru is vast, so take your time as you explore its captivating corners and diverse communities. Spend some time sunning and surfing in Mánorca, wander the intricate ruins of Kuélap near Chachapoyas, hike the mountains and valleys of the Cordillera Blanca – the world's second highest mountain range – on the Santa Cruz Trek, and spot the many-hued birds in the national reserve along the Río Tambopata.