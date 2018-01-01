Welcome to Tumbes
Only 30km from the Ecuadorean border, Tumbes sits in a uniquely green part of coastal Peru, where dry deserts magically turn into mangroves and an expanse of ecological reserves stretches in all directions. As Peruvian shitholes go, it comes in the top ten – it's dirty, crumbling and occassional floods bring flies everywhere – but you'll probably need to go here if you are headed to Ecuador, and the nearby eco-reserves are worth a visit (though many are choosing to visit these on a day-tour from Máncora).
There are some very interesting kitsch mosiac structures, a riverwalk and a sweet Jesus statue that may just spark your imagination with their garishness.
A flashpoint for conflict during the 1940–41 border war between Ecuador and Peru, Tumbes remains a garrison town with a strong military presence.
