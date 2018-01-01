Welcome to Tumbes

Only 30km from the Ecuadorean border, Tumbes sits in a uniquely green part of coastal Peru, where dry deserts magically turn into mangroves and an expanse of ecological reserves stretches in all directions. As Peruvian shitholes go, it comes in the top ten – it's dirty, crumbling and occassional floods bring flies everywhere – but you'll probably need to go here if you are headed to Ecuador, and the nearby eco-reserves are worth a visit (though many are choosing to visit these on a day-tour from Máncora).

