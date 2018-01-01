Welcome to Tingo María
This languid, humid university and market town lies in the ceja de la selva (eyebrow of the jungle; on the cusp between mountains and jungle): its back rests against the mountains − as the conical, forested hills that flank it testify − but its feet are firmly fixed in the lush, sticky vegetation of the Amazonas region. Tingo María, or Tingo for short, is a popular weekend destination for holidaying limeños, while travelers pause here en route to the Amazon.
The main attraction is Parque Nacional Tingo María: a lush forested wilderness with caves and great bathing spots. Sadly, this adventure comes with its dangers.
