15 Night 4x4 Luxury Self-Drive Guided Tour of Peru

Day 1: Lima (D) Evening time arrival in Lima and private transfer to the Hotel. Day 2: Lima - Paracas - Nazca (B, L, D)Drive south with a stop at the desert Oasis of Haucachina. Here take an optional sand buggy trip out across the huge dunes and then on to a historic desert Hacienda. Day 3: Nazca - Chalhuanca (B, L, D)This desert city was established over 2,000 years ago, and its system of valleys was inhabited by the Nazca peoples. Their mysterious lines in the desert, are best viewed from the air, with the optional aircraft flight. From here, the winding trip ascends 4,000 meters to the Pampa Galeras National Reserve. See eagles, pink flamingos and the occasional majestic condor. Then descend to Tampamayu, located next to the Chalhuanca River. Day 4: Chalhuanca - Cachora (B, L, D)Head "off-road" to the tiny hamlet of Cachora, with stunning views of the snow capped peaks towering over the nearby Apurimac Gorge (the worlds deepest canyon) to a beautiful private villa. Day 5: Cachora - Cusco (B, L, D)See the Imperial City of the Incas as you spend three full days in this area to take in just some of the many highlights here, with museums, palaces, and incredible Inca ruins. Day 6: Cusco (B)Cusco is ideal to explore on foot and you have a full day to do so. Day 7: Machu Picchu (B)See Machu Picchu via the fabulous Vista Dome train. Alternatively, you can opt for a 2 day / 1 night guided Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu. Day 8: Cusco (B)You can choose to relax around Cusco, or leave early for one of one of many exciting optional tours.Day 9: Cusco - Andahuaylas (B, L, D) Take the road north towards what Peruvians call the eyebrow of the jungle towards Andahuaylas. Day 10: Andahuaylas - Ayacucho (B, L, D)Head into some of the most spectacular scenery in Peru North into Ayacucho which has authenticity and history. Day 11: Ayacucho - Pampas (B, L, D) Navigate the Rio Mantaro Gorge for some exciting 4x4 adventures before a steep ascent to the Casa Hacienda San Juan. This historical hacienda sits in beautiful countryside, and is only accessible by 4x4. Day 12: Pampas - Tarma (B, L, D)Spend time at this 17th Century Hacienda sits in the mountains above colorful colonial town set in a lush valley between the Andean mountains.Day 13: Tarma - Pampa Hermosa Jungle Reserve (B, L, D)Descend steeply towards the Amazon and the heat rises as the scenery changes, as you continue downriver, before taking a remote 4x4 route up to Pampa Hermosa.The secluded lodge is situated in dense jungle, where rare bird life, river otters, monkeys, and deer can all be spotted. Day 14: Pachamanca - Tarma (B, L, D)Spend time at Tarma to witnesss a traditional Peruvian Pachamanca celebration. Day 15: Tarma - Lima (B, L)Return to Lima, descending across the world’s highest railway pass at 4,818 meters. Day 16: Lima farewell (B)Breakfast and check out late morning (with shower/luggage storage facilities)