Welcome to Encarnación
Encarnación, 'La Perla del Sur', is Paraguay's most attractive city. It's also known as the 'Capital de Carnaval' and, following the completion of the new costanera (riverside promenade) with its fabulous river beach, is sometimes referred to – rather ambitiously – as the new Rio de Janeiro. It has very quickly metamorphosed into the place to be seen in Paraguay during the stifling summer months.
It is rather less proud to be the birthplace of dictator Alfredo Stroessner. His former house is now a private university just behind the bus terminal.
