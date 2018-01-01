Welcome to Encarnación

Encarnación, 'La Perla del Sur', is Paraguay's most attractive city. It's also known as the 'Capital de Carnaval' and, following the completion of the new costanera (riverside promenade) with its fabulous river beach, is sometimes referred to – rather ambitiously – as the new Rio de Janeiro. It has very quickly metamorphosed into the place to be seen in Paraguay during the stifling summer months.

