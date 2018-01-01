Foz do Iguaçu City Tour including Lunch

Begin your day with pick up by your driver/guide from your local hotel. Visit the sub-tropical city of Foz do Iguaçu, which lies on the border of three countries. See the famous Three Border Landmark where the Iguazu and Parana rivers meet. Great photo opportunities as three countries converge; Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. Take in the beauty of the area that is home to the Iguazu Falls, which are three-times the size of Niagara Falls.Discover the cultural diversity and richness of Foz do Iguaçu. Visit the largest mosque in all of South America, Omar Ibn Al-Khatab, built in 1893. Observe the beautiful white dome with blue and white interior. See the Templo Budista, considered the largest center of Buddhist study and mediation in South America. Located above the city center, the area provides panoramic views of Ciudad del Este and Foz do Iguaçu. Meet the World Wonders, which contains replicas of the main monuments built by man. Visit the acclaimed Dreamland Wax Museum, home to more than ninety life-like celebrity wax figures. Dare to enter the Dinosaur Park with twenty animatronic dinosaurs. Be thrilled by these life-size robotic dinosaurs including the terrifying T-Rex, which stands 12m (40ft.) high. Return to your hotel provided at the end of your tour.