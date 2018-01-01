Welcome to Ciudad Del Este
Foz do Iguaçu City Tour and Landmark of the Three Frontiers
Your sightseeing tour starts with a guided visit to the downtown area of Foz do Iguaçu, where you can stroll down Avenida Brasil (Brazil Avenue) and explore the different retail shops. You'll also visit the Igreja Matriz, the Catholic Cathedral of Iguassu Falls.Then, head to the Landmark of the Three Frontiers -- the meeting point of two rivers and three countries. Built right at the junction of the Parana and Iguassu rivers, this landmark commemorates the borders of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The cement and stone obelisks are painted blue, green and yellow, the national colors of the three countries. After learning about the history of this landmark, visit the majestic Omar Ibn Al-Khatab Mosque. Built in 1983, this site is a very important place for the city of Foz do Iguaçu which has the biggest Islamic community in Brazil. Finally, you will see the Buddhist Temple of Foz do Iguaçu and learn all about it including the history of Buddhism and its teachings. End your tour catching great views of the city centers of Ciudad del Este and Foz do Iguaçu.
Foz do Iguaçu Tour
The Buddhist Temple is located in a privileged high area of the city where you can get a view of the center of Foz do Iguaçu and Ciudad del Este (Paraguay). The beauty of the place allows a closer contact with the Buddhist philosophy, and a moment of rest during the trip.The Mosque of Foz do Iguaçu is a magnificent temple with an interior of incredible beauty. It is decorated with arabesques, geometric figures in perfect and unified designs. The art is abstract and architecture of religious character for the most part. Draws attention minarets, towers surrounding the mosque. Exquisite, although its specific function has always been to a high place which resounded five times a day the call to prayer, the towers also have other functions, the most important being the light signal.Where before it was only the Three Borders Landmark, today is located the complex Marco das Américas, which integrates itself the Three Borders Landmark, a sophisticated visitor center, with the exquisit Cabeza de Vaca Bar.
Foz do Iguaçu City Tour including Lunch
Begin your day with pick up by your driver/guide from your local hotel. Visit the sub-tropical city of Foz do Iguaçu, which lies on the border of three countries. See the famous Three Border Landmark where the Iguazu and Parana rivers meet. Great photo opportunities as three countries converge; Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. Take in the beauty of the area that is home to the Iguazu Falls, which are three-times the size of Niagara Falls.Discover the cultural diversity and richness of Foz do Iguaçu. Visit the largest mosque in all of South America, Omar Ibn Al-Khatab, built in 1893. Observe the beautiful white dome with blue and white interior. See the Templo Budista, considered the largest center of Buddhist study and mediation in South America. Located above the city center, the area provides panoramic views of Ciudad del Este and Foz do Iguaçu. Meet the World Wonders, which contains replicas of the main monuments built by man. Visit the acclaimed Dreamland Wax Museum, home to more than ninety life-like celebrity wax figures. Dare to enter the Dinosaur Park with twenty animatronic dinosaurs. Be thrilled by these life-size robotic dinosaurs including the terrifying T-Rex, which stands 12m (40ft.) high. Return to your hotel provided at the end of your tour.
Paraguay Guided Shopping Tour from Foz do Iguacu
You will visit the third biggest commercial hub in the world with imports from the most well known brands in the world. Enjoy Duty Free prices all over the place. Ciudad Del Este is the perfect place for you to buy electronics, perfumes, drinks, clothes and much more. You will be delighted with such brands and variety!
Ciudad del Este Shopping Tour
Enjoy a day of Shopping through the most important streets of Ciudad del Este, the favourite shopping destination for those that are staying near by. You have cheaper prices, tax free products and a wide selection of goods to choose from: clothing, electronics, cosmetics, perfumes and more.Shopping centers in Ciudad del Este offer a wide variety of items such as clothing, appliances, toys, technology products and all kinds of merchandise. You will have the adequate time so that you can make your purchases. We will take you to the shopping centers in Cuidad de Este, allowing you 2 hours of shopping time.
Shopping In Paraguay - Private Tour
Your guide will pick you up at your hotel, privately and at a previously arranged time, and will take you to Ciudad del Este in Paraguay. Crossing the border between Brazil and Paraguay by the International Friendship Bridge, on the Paraná River. The languages of the city are Spanish and Guarani, but the mix of ethnicities stands out amid the urban concentration of so many people in relatively little territorial space. There are dozens of buildings, malls and shops of the most varied types of goods, such as electronics, perfumes, clothes, watches and a myriad of articles from all places in the world. The tour can last up to 5 hours. Then your guide will take you back to your hotel.