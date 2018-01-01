Welcome to Vanimo
Vanimo is a tiny outpost on the western edge of a remote country; most travellers who get this far go on to Jayapura in Indonesia. The town’s Indonesian influence is quite marked in the goods for sale in the shops as much as the fabrics hanging in the market.
The Malaysian logging company, Vanimo Forest Products, is logging the province and on most days you’ll see two or three barges in the port, stacked high with kwila, a native hardwood that has been felled in the surrounding jungles.
Top experiences in Vanimo
