The mighty Sepik is the most famous geographical feature of PNG and has captured the collective imagination of adventure travellers around the world. The scale of the river, the impressive architecture of haus tambarans, the beautiful stilt villages, the long canoes with crocodile-head prows, flower-clogged lakes and spectacular sunsets make a visit unforgettable.

While photos of Sepik villages look idyllic, they don’t show the heat and humidity, the mosquitoes or the basic village food. Nor do they indicate the meditative nature of travelling for hours every day in a motor-canoe, watching locals patiently paddling their way to the nearest market or clouds of birds swooping above local women who are gutting and drying their catch of fish.

The Sepik is too big to cover entirely, so pick a section and give yourself plenty of time to relax in the villages between stints on the river. Three or four Middle Sepik villages give you a good taste for the river life, and getting off the main river can be enjoyable.

