Welcome to Southern Highlands Province

Southern Highlands Province is made up of lush, high valleys between towering limestone peaks. Mt Giluwe (4367m), the second-highest mountain in PNG, sits on the province’s northeastern border. The limestone hills and high rainfall are ideal for the formation of caves. Some caves of enormous depth and length have already been explored and it is a distinct possibility that some of the deepest caves in the world are still awaiting discovery in this region.

