Welcome to Simbu Province

Simbu (pronounced chim-bu, and sometimes spelt that way) derived its name when the first patrol officers gave steel axes and knives to the tribespeople, who replied simbu – very pleased. Despite its rugged terrain, it’s the second most heavily populated region in PNG. The people have turned their steep country into a patchwork of gardens spreading up every available hillside. However, you wont see any form of terracing. Population pressures are pushing them to even higher ground, threatening remaining forests and bird of paradise habitats. Most people in the province speak a similar language – Simbu dialects make up PNG’s second-largest language group.