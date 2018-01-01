Welcome to Mt Hagen

Despite its environs and economic prominence, Mt Hagen is not nearly as attractive as Goroka. It’s PNG’s third biggest city. ‘Hagen’, as it’s often called, was a patrol station before WWII, and has boomed in the last 40 years as Enga and the Southern Highlands have opened up. Now it’s an unruly city with major squatter settlements, pot-holed roads and many itinerant people. As in Lae and Port Moresby, Hagen’s streets are packed with people.

