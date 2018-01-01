Welcome to Morobe Province

Morobe Province is the industrial heart of PNG and gateway to both the Highlands and Islands. The province curves around the beautiful Huon Gulf where a string of village guesthouses provides a great opportunity to get off the beaten track. Outdoor enthusiasts relish the challenge of the historic Black Cat Trail, however, tensions remain around the villages along the trail and, at the time of writing, it remains inadvisable to tackle this trek.

Read More