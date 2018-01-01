Welcome to Morobe Province
Morobe Province is the industrial heart of PNG and gateway to both the Highlands and Islands. The province curves around the beautiful Huon Gulf where a string of village guesthouses provides a great opportunity to get off the beaten track. Outdoor enthusiasts relish the challenge of the historic Black Cat Trail, however, tensions remain around the villages along the trail and, at the time of writing, it remains inadvisable to tackle this trek.
Intense WWII fighting has bequeathed a legacy of battlefield relics from submerged shipwrecks to downed aircraft. Culturally, the region boasts 171 distinctive languages and is home to the Anga people, renowned throughout PNG as fierce warriors.