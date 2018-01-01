Geographically speaking, Morobe and Madang are similar – both rise from azure seas off Papua New Guinea’s northern coast into a series of thickly forested hills towards imposing mountain ranges. Both also offer plenty of scope to grab a snorkel and banana boat your way to palm-lined bays and coral islands.

Read More

Lae grew up hard through a notorious 1920s gold rush. In the 1940s Lae was invaded by the Japanese and bombed by the Allies. Grappling with growing pains and wrapped in razor wire, modern Lae is now a booming economic and industrial hub – a crucible of PNG's rapid social change.

Madang, situated on a small peninsula jutting into a tranquil harbour, is far more relaxed and prettier than bustling Lae. Despite facing occasional raskol (bandit) issues in modern times, Madang has retained much of its carefree disposition to match its postcard vistas, easily accessed coral reefs and fascinating wreck dives.

Read Less