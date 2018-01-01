Outside Kavieng, the plunge into a more traditional world is immediate. Though the east coast feels more ‘developed’ than the west, with the Boluminski Hwy running most of its length, it retains its aesthetic appeal, shown in its numerous beaches, limestone pinnacles jutting out of the ocean and lagoons of surpassing beauty.

Adventure and nature may stir your blood, but what will really sweep you off your feet are the stimulating people that live here. The coast is liberally sprinkled with communities where locals retain subsistence traditions. It’s a great idea to ditch your guidebook, remain for a few days and experience a village stay. Digs are in basic bush-material huts, with no electricity and no running water. Meals are simple but nourishing (we hope you like taro). Otherwise there are small trade stores around but they sell mostly tinpis (tinned fish) and rice.

Now it’s your turn to delve in, but take your time: you won’t get to more than one, maybe two, places a day by public transport, and none on Sunday.

