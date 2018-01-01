Welcome to Island Provinces

Largely untamed and raw, the islands of Papua New Guinea are not your classic beach paradise. Here you’ll live out your Indiana Jones fantasies, blazing a trail of your own amid wild jungles. The adventure starts by climbing the volcanoes near Rabaul, looking for WWII relics on the Gazelle Peninsula, paddling through lagoons mottled with pristine reefs near Kavieng, exploring the rugged beauty of Bougainville or escaping to an island off Lavongai (New Hanover).

