7-Day Ambunti Crocodile Festival in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrive Wewak (D)Welcome to Papua New Guinea and the town of Wewak. Upon arrival at Wewak airport, you will be met by one of the representatives and transferred to your hotel. Feel free to arrive anytime today. A welcome dinner is included this evening which will give you a chance to meet your fellow travelers. Overnight Surfside Lodge or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 2 – Ambunti (B, L, D)This morning you will depart Wewak and make your way to Ambunti. Check into your lodge before enjoying a half-day tour to Meno, Tongijamp Yesan and Mayo which are remote communities within the Eastern Sepik. This evening, there is an option to go crocodile spotting on the river. 4 nights Ambunti Lodge or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 3 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Today you will have a full-day to experience the Crocodile Festival. Starting off with an early morning trip to Wagu Lake where you will have the opportunity to witness the bird of paradise. From here, it is time to return to Ambunti where you will witness the locals display their unique cultures of the mighty Sepik River in competition with each other to show their superiority among their tribal clans. Learn about the ancient traditions as your guide explains the day’s activities and you get up close with the locals, sing-sing groups and crocodile spirit dancers. Day 4 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Have breakfast before being transferred to the Crocodile Festival. Enjoy the festival until noon when you depart to visit the traditional villages – Malu and Avative both known for their fishing and unique burial grounds. Day 5 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Enjoy a full day at the festival where you may witness a series of fun dugout canoe races, sing-sing groups from different villages trying to outdo one another in a decorative display, using the power of the dance and in sheer good-natured exuberance. Return to the lodge for the evening. Day 6 - Middle Sepik (B, L, D)Today following breakfast, it is a full day to the Middle Sepik. You will visit Palimbe, Yenchan and Kanganamun. These villages have stood firm against the invasion of Christianity. They still have their Haus Tamarans and practice their customs including the initiation and scarification on young boys that depict the crocodile as a symbol of power and strength. The villages are also famous artists and they make carvings with the heads of birds. Return to Pagwi this afternoon where you will meet your vehicle and transfer back to Wewak. Overnight Surfside Lodge or similar. Day 7 – Departure (B)The day is yours until it is time to transfer to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby.
4-Day Mount Hagen Cultural Show in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrival at Mount Hagen (L,D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea! Upon arrival Mount Hagen airport, you will be met by our local representative and transferred to your hotel for lunch and time to freshen up. Later this afternoon enjoy a city tour around Mt Hagen City and time permitted you will drive to Paikona Village where you can enjoy learning about village life, the people of the Central Highlands region, the famous face painting done by Mount Hagen women, and try ‘mumu’, a local dish cooked in a stone oven. Continue on foot to a nearby village to witness the WAIPA dance, a dance performed by young males females who are courting. Return to your hotel this evening for diner. Overnight Bainz Sunrise Resort or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 2 - Mount Hagen Festival (B,L,D) Enjoy an early breakfast this morning before you depart to visit the Sing-Sing (tribal gathering groups) groups from different provinces in their camps. Witness how their body decorations, colourful traditional costumes and vibrant face painting is done. Your guide will offer explanations outlining the various types of costumes and their significances in differing the cultures of these tribes people. Proceed into the showgrounds to witness thousands of warriors, all dressed in their very finest traditional regalia, dancing and singsing, each group in their own cultural style and language with the intention of outclassing all the other groups. You will then have the truly unforgettable opportunity to walk amongst the dancers, even shake their hands and meet them, before enjoying a picnic lunch right in the middle of the action at the showground. Later in the afternoon, you will return to the hotel.Overnight Bainz Sunrise Resort or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 3 - Mount Hagen Festival (B,L,D) Following breakfast, transfer to the showground to enjoy another full day at the Mount Hagen Festival. Immerse yourself in the upwards of 100 tribes peacefully sharing their cultural traditions through costume, dancing and music. Disguised in anthropomorphic body paint, clad in elaborate headdresses, jewellery made of shells and boars’ tusks and skirts made from leaves and fur, the groups perform their primal dances; the tribe that garners the most applause and biggest reaction from the crowd wins. Enjoy lunch at the showgrounds again today and return to your hotel later in the afternoon. Dinner this evening is in your hotel. Overnight Bainz Sunrise Resort or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 4 - Departure (B) After breakfast this morning, you will be transferred to the Mount Hagen airport for your flight back to your onward destination.
5-Day Rabaul Mask Festival in Papua New Guinea with Meals
Day 1 - Arrival Rabaul (D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea. Upon arrival in Rabaul, you will be met and transferred to your hotel. This evening, meet your tour leader for a welcome meeting at 6:30pm in reception followed by dinner. Overnight Rapopo Beach Resort (4 star) Day 2 - Rabaul and Opening Ceremony (B,L,D) After an early breakfast, you will visit Admiral Yamamoto’s command bunker before exploring the town markets. From here drive up to the Malmaluan lookout for a wonderful view of the town below. Check out the wartime airstrip of Vunakanau and finally visit the Toma lookout for panoramic vistas across the Kerevat River valley to the Bainings Mountains before returning to your hotel for lunch. Following lunch, witness the opening of the Wagwira and Mask Festival. Welcome the Taubuans, who have paddled their canoes from their villages. The elder men wearing fiery masks and leading the initiated boys towards the festival area with the beating of the kundu drums.The Kinavai ceremony is a re-enactment of the landing of the Tolai People in Rabaul. You will hear the rythmic chanting long before you will see the canoes paddling across the water. Overnight Rapopo Beach Resort (4 star) Day 3 - Mask Festival/Bainings Fire Dance (B,L,D) After breakfast this morning, your tour leader will give you a briefing on what to expect at the show before transferring to the show grounds for the festival. Today you have free reign to explore the festival at your own pace and take in the spectacular sites and sounds. Witness an amazing assortment of colours, songs and musical instruments as dance groups perform throughout the day. Each clan has its own unique beat and each culture has distinct dances on show. Overnight Rapopo Beach Resort (4 star) Day 4 - Mask Festival or City tour (B,L,D) Enjoy another day at the festival and become totally immersed in this fascinating cultural display. After dinner, you will be transferred to Kainagunan or Gaulim Village (approx. 90mins) in the Bainings area. This evenings spectacular Bainings Fire Dance is performed only by men from the Bainings clans, where they immerse themselves into the flames of the fire and escape completely unharmed. This amazing ritual is not performed anywhere else in the world.One of few cultures in Papua New Guinea who do not use the Kundu drum as their rhythmic percussion instruments, the Bainings clan instead use bamboo, and the sound is just as unique as the fire dance itself. Overnight Rapopo Beach Resort (4 star) Day 5 - Departure (B) Farewell your group and tour leader after breakfast today. You will be transferred to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby. Upon arrival, transit to international departures to meet your onward flight.
7-Day Kenu and Kundu Festival in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrival Milne Bay (L,D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea. Upon arrival in Port Moresby, you will be greeted and transferred to your connecting flight to Gurney, Milne Bay. Upon arrival, you will be met and transferred to your hotel. Overnight Alotau International Hotel (3 Star) Day 2 & 3 - Kenu & Kundu Festival (B,L,D) After an early breakfast, by 8.00am you will be transported into the local village by traditional canoes for the Kundu Festival in beautiful Alotau, Milne Bay Province. You will spend all day at the festival arena. The highlight of the program is the War Kenu and Kundu Festival, a small and friendly cultural show, allowing you to interact with the performers. The Kenu and Kundu Festival is a celebration of culture and tradition of War Canoes and inherited Kundu drums. You will witness canoe racing, traditional food exchanges including the popular Yam exchange, traditional sing-sings and dancing performances.Overnight Alotau International Hotel (3 Star) Day 4 - Fly to Mt Hagen via Port Moresby (B) This morning you will be transferred to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby before connecting to your flight to Mt Hagen in the highlands (flight not included). Upon arrival, you will be transferred to Kumul Lodge. Kumul Lodge is one of the best known landowner eco-tourism lodges in Papua New Guinea. Made out of local materials, entirely owned and managed by local people and employing local guides you can be sure that your money is helping to support the people of the immediate area. Their presence here helps to preserve the surrounding forest as a home for some of the most beautiful and unusual birds in the world. This evening watch the different species of Birds of Paradise fly into the lodge grounds for feeding. Overnight Bungalow at Kumul Lodge (3 star) Day 5 - Mt Hagen (B) Enjoy a full day at the Kumul Lodge where you can arrange your own independent activities. Some suggestions are: Mountain trekking with a cave hotel stay -among others the wondrous, mystic and sacred Hagen Mountain with its historic sagas, stories and events Bird watching, nature walks, frog and insect finding, natural swimming pool under a waterfall with large recreational area and picnic facilities, picnics in wonderfully scenic locations, star watching, ongoing environmental protection activities to achieve the status of a National Park Overnight Bungalow at Kumul Lodge (3 star) Day 6 - Fly to Port Moresby (B) Transfer to the airport this morning for your flight back to Port Moresby. Upon arrival, be met and transferred to your hotel. Overnight at the Wellness Lodge (3 star) Day 7 - Departure (B) Early after breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport to meet your onward flight.
4-Day Goroka Festival in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrival Goroka (L,D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea. Upon arrival in Goroka, you will be met at the airport on arrival and transferred to your hotel. Following lunch at the hotel, drive out through the fertile Asaro Valley, past coffee plantations and vegetable gardens bursting with sweet potatoes, bananas, taro cassava and sugar cane. Visit homesteads in Luhuka Village, where you will witness the world famous Asaro Mudman Dance and the rich tradition of face painting of the Asaro Tribesmen. Spend time in the village with the local people as they prepare and cook a meal in a traditional earth oven, called a ‘mumu.’ You will have the opportunity to taste their cooking and enjoy a snack with the local villagers. Following your village visit, drive out to Ketetya Village located in the central highlands, where you will learn about and experience the Simbu culture before returning to your hotel for dinner. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 2 - Goroka Festival (B,L,D) Enjoy an early breakfast as you depart at 7:30am to witness the preparations for the Goroka Festival. Visit sing-sing groups from various provinces in their camps, where you will witness how their body decorations, colourful traditional costumes and vibrant face painting is done. Learn about the different types of costumes and their significance in the cultures of these people. From here, you will proceed to the showground where you will witness thousands of warriors, all dressed in their very finest traditional regalia, performing and dancing and in sing-sing. Each group, with their own cultures and languages vow to outclass the other groups. Walk among the dancers, shake their hands and meet them. This evening, enjoy a traditional Tumbuna Night show which involves courting, bamboo band playing and dancing during dinner. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 3 - Goroka Festival (B,L,D) This morning you will enjoy another festival day at the arena with your guide. A picnic lunch will be provided so you do not miss any of the action. After the festival at approx. 3.00pm, you will visit the McCarthy Museum just near the showground. The museum’s main collections are artifacts and specimens from the Highlands region including wooden dishes, stone mortars, stone blades, magic stones and sandstones for making stone blades. There are also some WWII relics on display including a P-39 Airacobra. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 4 - Departure (B) After breakfast at 7:00am, you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to the airport for your flight to Port Moresby. On arrival, you will be met and assisted to check in for your international connection to your onward destination.
Private Tour: Half-Day Port Moresby City Sightseeing Tour
Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Port Moresby accommodation. Your vehicle will be air-conditioned and the type of vehicle is dependent on your group size. From your hotel you will proceed to the first stop which is Burns Peak, a hill overlooking the harbor. Burns Peak was a key anti-aircraft defensive position during World War 2, very effectively attacking Japanese bombers flying in from Rabaul trying to sink the ships in Port Moresby harbor. From Burns Peak you will drive the back way past police headquarters into Hanuabada Village, home to about 10,000 people packed into two square kilometers. The village has been there since the pre-colonial days and the city has grown up around it. The original inhabitants of the Motu tribe have inter-married and the village is now rather a melting pot of Papua New Guinea people and has many social and health problems which your guide may elaborate on. From Hanuabada you will drive into the Central Business District which local people call “Town” as it was the site of the first colonial settlement after being claimed for Britain in 1873 by Captain John Moresby. He actually named both the "Port of Port Moresby" and the adjacent wider "Fairfax Harbour" after his father Admiral Sir Fairfax Moresby. In Town you will see the original post office building which is still used today. Most of the population no longer lives in Town, having moved out to distant suburbs to make way for office buildings. From Town your tour vehicle climbs a steep curving road up Touaguba Hill, where most of the foreign ambassadors live, to a scenic lookout viewing both sides of the promontory on which the Town area is located. Here your guide will point out the Motukea container port, the NapaNapa oil refinery, Fisherman Islands, the old Paga Hill fort and Ela Beach which is the only piece of sand in the city, popular with locals. From Town your tour vehicle passes the Koki Fish Market and climbs Two Mile Hill. Like many parts of the city, this area is named after one of the old milestones which lined the road from the post office up to Sogeri in early days. The stone posts are long gone but the names remain: the city hospital is located at Three Mile, the main shopping centre at Four Mile and the airport at Seven Mile. A short stop will be made at the handicrafts market outside the Holiday Inn (toilets available inside) and then the second half of the tour will be taken up with longer stops at the national museum (1-hour), the national parliament (30-minutes) and the Port Moresby Nature Park (1-hour). On weekday afternoon tours these three stops may be re-arranged to accommodate early closing times at the museum and parliament. On weekends when the museum and parliament are closed these stops and the Nature Park will be replaced with the Bomana War Cemetery (30-minutes), Adventure Park Papua New Guinea Zoo (1-hour) and the National Orchid Gardens (30-minutes).