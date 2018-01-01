5- Day Diving Package at Tufi Resort

Day 1: As you arrive in Tufi, you will be met and greeted by a representative who will then transfer you to Tufi Resort where your welcome drink is waiting. Today as you get acquainted with the area you will have some time to sort out your schedule and dives for the next four days. Once you are at Tufi, this package includes a total of 6 dives spread out over the course of three days, there is a maximum of two dives per day. Times and schedules are to arranged upon arrival with the Tufi staff.Day 2: Depending on what time you have scheduled your dive for today, you can opt to relax and enjoy the unparalleled beauty that surrounds you at the resort or opt to check out the activities available to you (at an extra cost).Day 3: Depending on what time you have scheduled your dive for today, you can opt to relax and enjoy the unparalleled beauty that surrounds you at the resort or opt to check out the activities available to you (at an extra cost).Day 4: Depending on what time you have scheduled your dive for today, you can opt to relax and enjoy the unparalleled beauty that surrounds you at the resort or opt to check out the activities available to you (at an extra cost).Day 5: Today, you're likely to have some time before your flight back to Port Moresby, feel free to relax and explore at your leisure. Today is your last day at Tufi and you will be transferred back to the airport this afternoon for your flight to Moresby. End of service.