Welcome to Popondetta

Popondetta is a ragged yet low-key sprawl of a town, without much appeal for tourists, although some come to see the area’s WWII history – Buna and Gona are within an easy day trip. The Oro Guesthouse and Birdwing Butterfly Lodge can provide information and help arrange guides. Japanese tourists come here in search of the remains of their WWII fallen. Bushwalkers can trek up the looming 1679m Mt Lamington with a local guide provided the trails are intact.