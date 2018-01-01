Welcome to Hiritano Highway

The now impressively pot-holed Hiritano Hwy once connected Port Moresby with Kerema, far to the west in Gulf Province. Locals now abandon the road at Malalaua for dinghies that ferry them the last 70km. If you do consider driving the whole highway, only do so in the dry season and bring an extra 4WD with a winch to pull free your first vehicle from the waist-high mud. There is talk of road repairs but in these parts talk is cheap, and road repairs are expensive.

