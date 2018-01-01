Welcome to Central, Oro & Milne Bay Provinces

In these eastern provinces, the legendary Kokoda Track zigzags relentlessly through the jungle-clad mountains, throwing down the gauntlet to those who wish to walk in the footsteps of WWII's fallen. Further east, amid the fjords of the rugged coastline, some of the world’s most biologically diverse reefs have divers gasping at their mouthpieces. Coastal villagers welcome visitors with old-fashioned hospitality and can show them the sacred skull caves of their ancestors.

