Welcome to Parque Nacional Volcán Barú

This 143-sq-km national park is home to Volcán Barú, Panama’s only volcano and the dominant geographical feature of Chiriquí Province. Volcán Barú is no longer active, but it apparently once was, and counts not one but seven craters. At 3474m its summit, the highest point in Panama, affords views of both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts when clear.

