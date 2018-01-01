Welcome to Isla Carenero
A few hundred meters southeast from Isla Colón lies the often-overlooked Isla Carenero. This tiny island takes its name from ‘careening,’ which in nautical talk means to lean a ship on one side for cleaning or repairing. In October 1502, Columbus’ ships were careened and cleaned on this cay while the admiral recovered from a bellyache.
In recent times many hotels have been added, and nature isn't as wild here as it is on the more remote islands. Yet Carenero remains a nice alternative if you’re seeking peace and quiet. It's also a good place for an easily accessible, leisurely lunch.