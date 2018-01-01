Welcome to Changuinola

Headquarters of the Chiriquí Land Company, the company that produces Chiquita bananas, Changuinola is a hot and rather dusty town surrounded by a sea of banana plantations. Although there is little reason to spend any time here, overland travelers linking to Costa Rica will have to pass through. Changuinola also serves as the access point for the Humedal de San San Pond Sak and the Parque Internacional La Amistad. Av 17 de Abril (also called Av Central) runs north to south and serves as the town’s main artery.