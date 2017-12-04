This easternmost region of the Arabian Peninsula holds some of Oman’s main attractions, including beautiful beaches, spectacular wadis, turtle-nesting sites and the strawberry-blond Sharqiya sand dunes. As many of the sites of interest lie en route rather than in the towns, it’s worth having your own vehicle, although tours cover the whole area.

The main artery into the region is the Qurayat–Sur coastal highway which runs along the scenic base of the Eastern Hajar Mountains. There is only one hotel between Muscat and Sur, but plenty of beaches for camping for those with equipment and supplies. The dramatic stretch of the route between Dibab and Sur is punctuated by some beautiful beaches and memorable experiences, including Oman's most accessible hike along Wadi Shab.

The route along the coast road to Sur ideally forms the first day of a two- or three-day circular tour, returning to Muscat via Sharqiya Sands and Ibra. Alternatively, it makes the first leg of an epic camping trip along the coast to Masirah or Salalah; the road cuts across the sand dunes in a remarkable feat of modern engineering.

