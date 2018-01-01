Welcome to Evje
The riverside town of Evje, surrounded by forests and rolling hills, serves as the southern gateway to Setesdalen. It's famous among geologists for the variety of rocks – a mineral park and the chance to prospect for your own rocks are among Evje's primary attractions. This town is also a first-class base for white-water rafting and other activities.
Top experiences in Evje
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.