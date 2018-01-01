Welcome to Sortland

Sortland, Vesterålen's commercial centre and transit hub, occupies a nick in the island's east coast. Its mostly chunky, rectangular buildings are painted a soothing sea-blue, the project of local artist Bjørn Elvenes who wanted to turn the town into a three-dimensional painting. Or perhaps it was to distract you from the fact that there's very little to detain you as you turn north towards Stø or south towards Lofoten.