Old Post Office

Narvik

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Polar Park

    Polar Park

    24.96 MILES

    This large, open-air zoo is 23km south of Setermoen and 3.3km east of the E6. It features wildlife of the boreal taiga (marshy forest) in spacious…

  • Ofoten Museum

    Ofoten Museum

    0.09 MILES

    This museum tells of Narvik's farming, fishing, railway-building and ore trans-shipment heritage. There's a rolling film about the Ofotbanen Railway and…

  • Water Spout

    Water Spout

    1.3 MILES

    No, Narvik can't claim geothermal activity. But locals reckon that its water is the purest in the land. Each day at 1pm and 9pm from May to September, a…

  • Red Cross War Museum

    Red Cross War Museum

    0.36 MILES

    This small but revealing museum illustrates the military campaigns fought hereabouts in the early years of WWII. The presentation may not be flash but it…

  • Main Cemetery

    Main Cemetery

    0.85 MILES

    In this cemetery, beside the E6 on the north side of town, are monuments to the French and Polish troops who fought alongside the Norwegians on land, and…

View more attractions

Nearby Narvik attractions

1. Ofoten Museum

0.09 MILES

This museum tells of Narvik's farming, fishing, railway-building and ore trans-shipment heritage. There's a rolling film about the Ofotbanen Railway and…

2. Red Cross War Museum

0.36 MILES

This small but revealing museum illustrates the military campaigns fought hereabouts in the early years of WWII. The presentation may not be flash but it…

3. Main Cemetery

0.85 MILES

In this cemetery, beside the E6 on the north side of town, are monuments to the French and Polish troops who fought alongside the Norwegians on land, and…

4. Water Spout

1.3 MILES

No, Narvik can't claim geothermal activity. But locals reckon that its water is the purest in the land. Each day at 1pm and 9pm from May to September, a…

5. Polar Park

24.96 MILES

This large, open-air zoo is 23km south of Setermoen and 3.3km east of the E6. It features wildlife of the boreal taiga (marshy forest) in spacious…