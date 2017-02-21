Welcome to Mosjøen

When arriving in Mosjøen (moo-sher-en), along the E6, you may be put off by the industrial face of this aluminium-producing town, especially if you're coming from the north. Don't be. Along the shore of Vefsnfjorden, historic Sjøgata and a street or two nearby are among the most charming in northern Norway and merit a browse. The steep-walled mountain across the fjord provides a stunning backdrop.