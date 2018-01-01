Welcome to Mo i Rana

Mo i Rana (just plain Mo to those who know it well) is the third-largest city in the north and gateway to the spruce forests, caves and glaciers of the Arctic Circle region. Its friendly reputation is often attributed to its rapid expansion due to the construction of the now-closed steel plant, which in its time employed more than 1000 workers; nearly everyone here once knew how it felt to be a stranger in town. It's not Norway's prettiest town, but there are a few reasons to break up the journey.