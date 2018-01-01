Welcome to Harstad

On a hillside close to the northern end of Hinnøya, Harstad, the area's largest town, is a small industrial and defence-oriented place, full of docks, tanks and warehouses. Contrasting with so many tourism and fishing towns to the south, it has a certain purposeful bustle. We wouldn't go out of our way to make it here, but if you're on an extended tour of Vesterålen it's worth an overnight stop.