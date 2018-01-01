Welcome to Magerøya

Magerøya is a large island and the furthest north you can travel by land in Norway. At its northernmost tip sits Nordkapp, a place of pilgrimage for hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Despite Magerøya lying so far north, its waters remain ice-free year-round, thanks to the Gulf Stream, meaning that cruise ships (and the Hurtigruten ferry) make regular stops here.