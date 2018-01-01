Welcome to Kautokeino
Kautokeino, the traditional winter base of the reindeer Sami (as opposed to their coastal kin), remains more emphatically Sami than Karasjok, which has made concessions to Norwegian culture. Some 85% of the townspeople have Sami as their first language and you may see a few non-tourist-industry locals in traditional national dress.
The town is, frankly, dull in summer, since so many of its people are up and away with the reindeer in their warm-weather pastures (in winter, by contrast, around 100,000 reindeer live hereabouts). What makes a visit well worthwhile is Juhls' Sølvsmie (Juhls' Silver Gallery), just out of town and housing a magnificent example of the best of Scandinavian jewellery design. It's also a rather pretty place when seen from the surrounding hills.
Top experiences in Kautokeino
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.