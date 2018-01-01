Welcome to Alta

Alta has a number of big-ticket attractions – the Unesco-listed Alta Museum with its ancient petroglyphs, the Northern Lights Cathedral and the lush green Sautso-Alta canyon. The town, strung out along the coast, is largely unattractive, although it stands in the heart of some pretty spectacular country. And to cap it all off, although this fishing and slate-quarrying town lies at latitude 70°N, it enjoys a relatively mild climate.