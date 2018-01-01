Musk Ox Safari in Dovrefjell National Park from Oppdal

Make your own way to Oppdal by 10am and meet your guide. In your own car, drive to the start of the hike and get ready for a 5- to 7-hour safari through Dovrefjell National Park to look for musk ox in their natural habitat. Remember to bring some extra clothing in your backpack as the weather can be changeable in the mountains.Keeping an eye out for wild reindeer and mountain grouse, embark on an easy, guided hike through spectacular scenery, learning about local flora and fauna along the way.Have you ever seen a big brownish rock move? This is how your first encounter with the musk ox may appear. This large, calm animal blends in almost completely with its surroundings and it is not until it starts to move you realize that you are looking at a living thing. The musk ox is considered to be a peaceful animal, but you will still be required to keep your distance from these wild animals. Be assured that your guide prioritizes the safety of both you and the animals, and that they know where to look to find them. For this reason, you are almost guaranteed to spot these magnificent beasts, which can weigh up to 880 pounds (400 kilograms) and provide unique photo opportunities and unforgettable memories to bring back home. Make sure to bring a packed lunch with you. Your guide will serve coffee.Please note: Advise the tour operator if you do not have your own car.