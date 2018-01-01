Welcome to Lom

If you were to set up a town as a travellers' gateway, you'd put it somewhere like Lom, in the heart of some of Norway's most spectacular mountain scenery. Rapids cascade through the village centre, houses in dark wood climb the steep hills, and roads out of town lead to Geiranger (74km) at the edge of Norway's famous fjords, via the staggering Sognefjellet Rd, which winds across the top of the Jotunheimen National Park. Aside from its location, Lom's main attraction is a lovely stave church.