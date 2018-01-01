Hardangerfjord Day Trip from Bergen

Starting at Bergen Station, the 12-hour trip first takes you by train to Voss and continues by coach through scenic western mountain terrain to the delightful village of Ulvik. If you happen to be here during the springtime, you will see beautiful fruit trees in full blossom.From Ulvik, your tour continues by boat to Eidfjord where you will take a sightseeing trip to Vøringsfossen waterfall (Norway’s biggest waterfall) and stop by the Hardangervidda Natursenter (Nature Center) located at the foot of the falls (entry fee is your own expense).A cruise on the stunning Hardangerfjord introduces you to natural and cultural gems of the region. If the Sognefjord is the king of the fjords of Western Norway, the Hardangerfjord is surely the queen.The adventure continues by boat to Norheimsund, where a bus will be waiting to take you back to Bergen. You will pass the cascading Steinsdalsfossen waterfall on the way.