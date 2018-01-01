The towns of Kinsarvik and nearby Lofthus rest peacefully on the shore of Sørfjorden, an offshoot of Hardangerfjord in the heart of a region known as Ullensvang, home to an estimated half a million fruit trees.

Kinsarvik wasn't always so serene – it was home to up to 300 Vikings from the 8th to 11th centuries. The small U-shaped patch of greenery opposite the Kinsarvik tourist office is all that remains of the former Viking port. Kinsarvik offers an appealing access trail past the four cooling Husedalen waterfalls, along what's known as the Monk's Stairway, and onto the network of tracks through the wild forest of Hardangervidda National Park.

If driving here from the north side of the fjord, you'll get to use the Hardanger Bridge, completed in 2013, and the longest tunnel-to-tunnel suspension bridge in the world.

Otherwise most people arrive by cruise ship.

