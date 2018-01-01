9-Day Vikings Photo Expedition in Norway

This Norway expedition includes the famous Nutshell, Oslo train trip to Bergen, a short cruise along the fjord-studded coastline, and sled dogs in the Arctic. See the magical lights of the Aurora Borealis and immerse yourself in the scenic Snow Hotel. Travel by train, boat, cruise, sledding, snowmobiling and flight on this adventurous journey. Day 1: Oslo (L)After the overnight flight to Oslo, your morning will be free to explore. In the afternoon, have a welcome lunch and attend orientation. Overnight in Oslo Day 2: Oslo - Bergen (B)Depart on an early train to Bergen with sweeping views over the mountains of Norway towards Myrdal. In Flam, continue by boat through Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord. In Gudvangen, bus through the magnificent Nærøy Valley and Voss, where the train will depart. Overnight in Bergen Day 3: Cruise (B, D)Free day for personal interests. Take in the scenery and perfect your camera technique, or simply relax. Overnight on shipDay 4: Cruise (B,D) Overnight, your ship makes short stops in Floro, Måløy and Torvik. At noon you'll dock in Ålesund. After this short break, your cruise continues to Trondheim with a short stop in Molde. Overnight on shipDay 5: Trondheim (B)Arrive in Trondheim in the early morning. After a morning of exploring, fly to Tromso in the afternoon. After dinner explore the brightest view of the Aurora Borealis in the world. (The Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon and cannot be guaranteed.) Overnight in Tromsø Day 6: Tromsø (B)Today is for outdoor adventuring. An Alaskan husky team will take you on a sleigh ride, or you can take a snowmobile ride if you prefer. Overnight in Tromsø Day 7: Cruise / Northern Cape (B)Today, depart by ship to the world famous North Cape (Nordkapp). Overnight on ship Day 8: Kirkenes (B,D) Arrive in Kirkenes in the morning. Explore the ice hotel and make a short sledding trip, followed by a farewell fireside dinner in Gabba restaurant. Prepare for an amazing night in a special suite made of snow and ice. You will be provided additional information about your overnight stay at the Snow Hotel after booking. Overnight at Snow Hotel in Kirkenes Day 9: Kirkenes - Oslo (B)After nine exciting days of adventure in Norway, it is time to return home. Note: If you do not have enough time between connecting flights to your next destination, we will add one more night in Oslo to the package. Contact us for details.